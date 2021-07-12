Apply now for CASA training

Child Advocates of Nevada County’s CASA program is accepting applicants for their upcoming training which starts in late August. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, community volunteers who are screened, trained, and supported by CASA staff to serve children in the child welfare and dependency court systems. After undergoing a thorough background check and 35 hours of classroom training, CASAs are sworn in by the juvenile court judge as Officers of the Court and then matched with a child who may range in age from newborn to 18.

CASAs attend juvenile court hearings, write reports that provide crucial information to the court, and in general look out for the welfare and best interests of the child with whom they are matched. Typically, a CASA volunteer spends 10 to 15 hours per month on his or her CASA duties, including outings and visits with the child.

CASAs work collaboratively with social workers, care providers, family members, attorneys, therapists, educators, and others involved in the child’s life to make sure that the child is getting what he or she needs while in the court and foster care systems and that the judge has pertinent information about the child’s situation and best interests. CASAs are often described as “the eyes and ears of the court” and “the voice for the child.” CASAs need to be able to maintain confidentiality and objectivity. They need to be able to communicate effectively both orally and in writing; they need basic computer skills and an ability to relate to people from various backgrounds.

CASA training takes place two days a week for five weeks at the Child Advocates’ office in Nevada City. Those interested in applying to be a CASA can contact Melinda at melinda@caofnc.org . For more information, visit http://www.considercasa.com .