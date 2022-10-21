Application deadline is Oct. 31 for BriarPatch watershed grant program

Are you a nonprofit located within the Sacramento River Watershed with a project or programming that contributes to the overall health of the watershed?

BriarPatch Food Co-op is issuing a limited number of grants in 2022 as part of a year-long focus on the sustainability and viability of the watershed.

Through the Cooperative Community Fund, a total of $5,000 is available for distribution to one or more qualifying nonprofit groups. The application period deadline is October 31.

Since it was established in 2000, the Co-op’s Community Fund has generated more than $60,000 in donations to more than 50 local groups.

Grantees are chosen by BriarPatch staff members and checks are distributed to chosen groups as soon as funds are available, typically at the end of the calendar year. Past support is not a guarantee of future support.

Learn more and apply today!