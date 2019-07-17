Annual Children’s Festival in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park

The Children’s Festival, now sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis, will be hosting their annual event on Friday at Pioneer Park. In an attempt to avoid the hottest part of the day, the Renaissance-inspired festival will have two sessions. The morning session will be from 9 a.m. to noon and the evening event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is $3.

More than 25 craft tables will be set up for children create works of art through woodworking, stone carving and more. In addition, fairies, witches, wizards, a castle, trolls, games, puppet shows, magic acts, music, storytelling and a huge mechanical fire-breathing dragon will also be part of the festivities. For further information email childfesthelpers@gmail.com.