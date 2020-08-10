ANNIVERSARIES: Richard and Paula Grant
Richard and Paula (Conley) Grant of Grass Valley celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. In 1956, the Grants were married at a Toby Trail home in Grass Valley that was built by Richard’s father in the 1950s. Richard was in the Navy, then went on to take jobs in construction, both which took them to a broad range of places, including Florida and Iceland. They eventually returned to Grass Valley. Recently, the Grants asked the new owners of their family home where they were married if they could visit for a photo, which is featured above. The Grants have four children, Rick, Kenny, Bob and Denise, as well as “numerous” grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
