ANNIVERSARIES: KLASSEN

Larry and Barbara (Hughes) Klassen of Grass Valley will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18. The couple married in Bakersfield in 1954. They now have two children, Vicki Wills and Greg Klassen, and two grandchildren. In the 1970s, Larry started his own aircraft repair service. In addition to servicing crop dusters and private aircraft, he became crew chief for a Reno Air Race competitor who flew an AT6 (World War II trainer). He has worked on race airplanes and crewed for a team ever since.

After staying home with their two children for several years, Barbara attended cosmetology school in the early 1970’s and worked as a stylist for three years. She then helped in the business office for Larry’s thriving business. In the 1980s, the Klassens bought 20 acres in Grass Valley, where they built their dream home. They moved to Nevada County full-time when Larry retired in 1998. Larry continued to work on race airplane engines and crew for teams through 2019. The couple continue to enjoy traveling and attending the Reno Air Races every September.