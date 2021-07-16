Angela Nowin: ‘Serving the children of the world’

Our Kiwanis Division, Division 44 in CalNevHa District, wanted to do something that would bring all of our members together. We have 15 clubs in the Sierra Nevada Foothills and the Greater Sacramento, California area. We decided to do an international project, since none of our clubs had ever done one and our motto is “Serving the children of the world.”

The perfect opportunity was presented. We worked with The Global Uplift Project (TGUP) which is headed by a 13-year member of the Palo Alto (CA) Kiwanis Club. We were able to to build a classroom, latrine and playground for a small village in Nicaragua. The children of the village only had a shipping container for their classroom.

The project cost a total of $13,000. In just over four months our clubs raised the funds and TGUP built a beautiful 950 square foot classroom that will last for 30 years.

The people who live in the village are invested as well. They participated in the building of the classroom. Young adults, men and women of all ages, worked together to make their village a better place for their children to go to school.

Our members feel pride, our clubs feel empowered, and our division has better cohesion than we’ve ever had before. Best of all, thousands of Nicaraguan children (over the life of the classroom) will now have a proper place to go to school.

I have never felt so proud to be a Kiwanian, this is truly a life changing experience for the kids of La Quebradita, Nicaragua as well as for our members.

ABOUT KIWANIS

For 31 years, Gold Country Kiwanis has been serving children in Nevada County. Our goal is to make the world a better place, one child at a time.

Kiwanis has several fund-raising events each year. We are a nonprofit organization that raises money to support our community nonprofit groups and local schools. Our fair booth on Treat Street at the Nevada County fairgrounds is our largest fundraiser. We sell fried chicken, shrimp, fries and poppers. Kiwanis also raises money at the Community Health and Fitness Day, World Tai Chi Day, and collaborations with NC Media.

Gold Country Kiwanis community activities include the Children’s Festival and the Children’s Safety and Wildfire Preparedness Carnival.

Our signature event is the Back-to-School clothing drive every August where we provide children with a backpack filled with school supplies and new school clothes at K-Mart. Kiwanis supports Student Leadership Programs called KEY Clubs at Nevada Union, Ghidotti and Bear River High schools. We award college scholarships to KEY club members each year. In response to needs in our community, we have supported the new Grass Valley senior center and Meals on Wheels, and food bank.

If you are interesting in joining Kiwanis or attending one of our meetings please contact Angela Nowlin at Angelanowlin@comcast.net .

Angela Nowlin joined Gold Country Kiwanis in 2015 and discovered a new world of friendship, commitment and service. She has served as a Key Club Advisor and Club President and now as Lt. Governor for the Division 44 which Gold Country

The nearly finished school in La Quebradita, Nicaragua.

Provided photo

The bridge, floor and walls of the school being finalized before painting.

Provided photo

Painting the inside of the school.

Provided photo