American Heritage Girls: mighty volunteers for Interfaith Food Ministry

American Heritage Girls hold up their Lazy Dog gift certificates awarded to them by Interfaith Food Ministry for their hard work as volunteers.



For over five years the American Heritage Girls Troop CA0522 of Nevada County have been a consistent and hardworking group of young girls volunteering for Interfaith Food Ministry through its busiest of seasons. On average, a group of eight girls and two to three troop leaders and mentors routinely help on IFM’s holiday distributions, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas — and, just recently — Easter, by carrying out the bags of hams and turkeys and other holiday distribution items to recipients’ vehicles. Additionally, the current group of girls ranging in ages from 5 to 12 have helped stuff envelopes for IFM’s annual donor appeals. Throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, the group has continued their volunteer work.

“A group of eight girls stuff and sealed over 1,000 letters — they are an exceptional group of volunteers and it’s truly a joy to have them helping us,” said Naomi Cabral, IFM’s development director. “Young people like this deserve to be recognized for their service to their community but especially for helping those who are less fortunate. I’m sure their parents are very proud — as they should be.”

American Heritage Girls (AHG) is a Christ-centered character and leadership development program for girls 5 to 18 years of age. AHG is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.

Interfaith Food Ministry, awarded by the state of California as nonprofit of the year in 2018, is an organization dedicated to providing supplemental food to families struggling with food insecurity in Western Nevada County since 1987; serving 1 million seniors, families with children, and single adults in 34 years. Learn more at InterfaithFoodMinistry.org.