‘All Veteran Stand Down’ event set for Friday

Since 1999, the Nevada County All Veteran Stand Down has held an annual outreach event for the region’s vulnerable and at-risk veterans. However, due to the pandemic the event was cancelled last year. This year, organizers have had to face the difficult decision to modify the event but they are committed to bringing as many services as possible to each veteran in need. This year, the Stand Down will function as a drive-thru event, allowing for all attending veterans to safely connect with crucial providers dedicated to serving men and women of the Armed Forces.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Grass Valley Veterans’ Memorial Building. Accommodations will be in place so that every veteran will be able to meet with the necessary provider to ensure they receive services that are needed. Every veteran will receive documentation, information, and contacts to local organizations as well as a hot meal and additional goodies to take home. Reservations are required by calling 530-278-5343.