All aboard the Railbus at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City

The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum’s extended summer hours have begun, with doors open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Tuesday until Oct. 1. The weekend Railbus schedule includes rides every Saturday at 9:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 1:50 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. The Railbus takes riders on a trip through the rail yard and out into the local woods. Highlights include the entrance to an old mine shaft, a meadow, a view of Deer Creek, a switchback at the Northern Queen Hotel, old Indian grinding rocks and more. The Railbus ride is appropriate for all ages. All the docents and Railbus operators are volunteers, as is everyone working at the Museum. In addition to railroad displays, the museum includes displays of various historic means of transportation, souvenirs, gifts, and many unique train related items.

Submitted by J. Campbell

Reservations for Railbus rides are recommended, as all rides fill up quickly. The 15,000th rider is expected to be on the Railbus this summer. For further information and to reserve seats on the Railbus, call 530-470-0902 during regular business hours. The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum is located at 5 Kidder Court in Nevada City, and is a division of the Nevada County Historical Society and only operates by donations.