Members of the American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch (AAUW NCB) Book Discussion Groups have donated books to the Bright Futures for Youth/SAFE (Stability, Access, Foundation, Empowerment) Library.
Sharing their love of reading, AAUW Mostly Fiction and Non-Fiction Book Groups members selected a variety of books especially for youth. As Aurora Packard, SAFE Program Director, notes, “Youth who have access to books can immerse themselves in another world. It expands their horizons, opens their minds to other possibilities and helps them imagine a brighter future for themselves.”