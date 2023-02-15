Presidents’ Day is Feb. 20. Ever since the 19th Amendment passed, which allowed women the right to vote, there’s never officially been a woman president.

A fairly recent NBC poll revealed that 71 percent of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction and found that the past 1 1/2 years holds the longest persistent pessimism in its 30-year polling history. Some disenchanted are looking toward the next presidential election for change. Republicans have begun to ask who would be the best person to steer the country in a different direction. A woman president would certainly constitute a change. But is it possible for women to win a presidency at an election time? And which woman would be highly electable should she run?

David Briceno

Grass Valley