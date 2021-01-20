 A shot in the arm | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

A shot in the arm

Community Community |

Submitted by Morgan Whinery
Members of the medical community came together on short notice to give COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff at Sierra View Manor on Friday. Physicians Marc and Sara Claydon, Mark and Jacque Winger, Chris and Susan Claydon, registered nurse (RN) Elizabeth Reeves, student RNs from Samuel Merritt and their instructor all joined with the dedicated staff at Sierra View to deliver 70 vaccines in several hours to residents and employees — as well as to front line doctors and their staff. Thanks to the assistance of the Nevada County Health Department, the clinic was assembled and completed in less than 48 hours.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more