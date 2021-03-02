 A nation in mourning | TheUnion.com
A nation in mourning

Last week, President Biden ordered the American flag to be flown at half-staff for five days in observance of all the Americans lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured is the large flag that flies on Brunswick Road in Grass Valley. More than 500,000 Americans have now died from the virus. More have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined.

