7th annual Pet Bed Drive seeking new bed, blankets

It started out as a conversation among Keller Williams agents in Grass Valley about coming together to give back to the community, a press release states.

Now in its 7th year, the Pet Bed Drive is back, and Keller Williams Realty agents are collecting new pet beds and blankets to “provide comfort for our furry friends,” the release states.

The Pet Bed Drive is the brainchild of Margaret Mickelson, a local animal activist and a Keller Williams Realtor. Mickelson still leads the annual Pet Bed Drive, with the support of Haidee Reyes (a.k.a “and cats too”) and all the Keller Williams agents in the Grass Valley office, according to the release.

According to the release, the Pet Bed Drive has been successful threefold; in the coming together of the realty agents in a community event, having an opportunity for community involvement, and to benefit the local non-profits and shelters.

“Special thanks to all who have donated over the years allowing us to continue this event,” Keller Williams Realty agents wrote in the release. “It’s a small thing to help one animal, but to that one animal it’s a big thing.”

All donations benefit local non-profit shelters and rescues. Donations are accepted Monday-Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment, until Dec. 15.

The drop off location is Keller Williams Realty located at 113 Presley Way, # 11, in Grass Valley. Pick-ups are available. For questions and pick up information, call Margaret Mickelson at (530) 913-7272.