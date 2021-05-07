 73 and counting | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

73 and counting

Community Community |

Submitted by Sherry Villanueva
When the folks at The National Exchange Hotel learned that Mary and Wally Krill of Nevada City had spent their wedding night and honeymoon at their hotel 73 years ago, they invited the couple, along with their extended family and friends, for a celebratory anniversary gathering. On May 2, just prior to the hotel’s re-opening after substantial renovations, hotel general manager Ted Robinson toasted four generations of the Krill family with champagne and a cheese and charcuterie platter prepared by executive chef Tom Bevitori. The Krills are pictured front and center.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more