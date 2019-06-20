49er Rotary is named Rotary Club of the Year

District 5190 Governor Tina Mulhern-Spencer traveled to Nevada City on June 19 to honor the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City as the district’s Rotary Club of the Year. Mulhern-Spencer presented the district’s perpetual trophy to 49er Rotary President Kevin Cookson and congratulated the club on its many community and international service projects. With 90 members, 49er Rotary is one of the largest and most active of the 58 Rotary clubs in District 5190. The large district encompasses 80,000 square miles through the Mother Lode, northeastern California and northern Nevada.

49er Rotary meets for weekly breakfasts at The Trolley Junction in Nevada City. The club’s largest fundraiser is the annual Gold Country Duck Race, which will be held Sept. 15 on the rapids of Deer Creek.