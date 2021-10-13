 104 and counting | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

104 and counting

Community Community |

Submitted by Mary Ford

 

Reinette Sullivan celebrated her 104th birthday on Oct. 8 with friends and family at the Bret Harte Retirement Inn in Grass Valley. She was born in Kerman, Calif. in 1917. She is one of 10 children, eight girls and two boys. Five of her siblings are still living. Sullivan lived most of her adult life in Bakersfield. She relocated seven years ago to Grass Valley to be closer to her daughter, Anna, and her son-in-law, Terry. Sullivan’s caregivers say she is loved and admired by all the residents and staff at the Bret Harte.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more