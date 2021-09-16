Community town hall on policing in Nevada City

The Community Oversight Task Force invites the public to attend a short film and discussion on policing in Nevada City. The forum will focus on which specific trainings local law enforcement have had, and what the public feels they may need. Other topics will include police accountability, the police budget and more. Organizers will pose such questions as, “Does our current Nevada City Police Department meet the needs of our community?” and “Where could improvements be made?”

The event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 1 outside at the Madelyn Helling Library Amphitheater in Nevada City, or via Zoom. For more information, email ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com .