Community task force designed to provide law enforcement oversight
The Community Oversight Task Force is in the process of organizing to provide oversight to law enforcement in western Nevada County. They are not anti-police, but seek to improve law enforcement operations, and develop appropriate crisis response teams. Their focus will be to make sure Nevada County law enforcement officers are getting the training they need to provide intelligent, least lethal, and non-biased tactics in policing. The next organization meeting will take place by Zoom, at 6:30 p.m. on March 10. Interested people who are willing to put time and effort into learning are encouraged to join the Community Oversight Task Force. Email to ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com for the Zoom meeting information and to join the Community Oversight Task Force working group.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Community task force designed to provide law enforcement oversight
The Community Oversight Task Force is in the process of organizing to provide oversight to law enforcement in western Nevada County. They are not anti-police, but seek to improve law enforcement operations, and develop appropriate…