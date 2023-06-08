Nevada County’s nonprofit mental health counseling center is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year.
On June 23, Anew Day will host its second annual BBQ Fundraiser in an effort to stimulate the resources that keep the services running.
“This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Anew Day,” said Tricia Johnson, Executive Director at Anew day. “It’s hosted graciously by Twin Cities Church. We start at 5:00 p.m. on Friday the 23rd of June and the auction silent auction tables are open at that time. We have country music going, and cornhole, and an auction and lemonade. (We’re) just trying to create a vibe that’s just fun for hanging out and viewing the auction items. Then at 6:00 we go into the sanctuary which has been kind of transformed into a picnic.”
Once fed and seated, guests can expect to hear more about the services Anew Day provides for the community, and this year guests will hear other big news: Anew Day will soon be relocating to a location on Gold Flat Road, not far from the organization’s existing offices.
“The move is our expansion,” Johnson said. “We are doubling our square footage. We (will) have a much bigger meeting room; it’s going to be a training facility. We (will) have almost twice as many counseling rooms. Our ability to meet the mental needs of our community is going to expand greatly with this move.”
In the last year, Anew Day served 384 unique individuals. Some of the clients, Johnson said, visit only twice while some have existing appointments all year round. She said the number may seem small, but the impact of helping those individuals extends to many more people than the client themselves.
“Those (384) people’s significant others are affected so double that,” Johnson explained. “And let’s just average three children; their three children are affected. Just trying to wrap your mind around how you quantify and let alone saving somebody’s life; somebody who was suicidal. Everything that happens post-that time wouldn’t have happened. It is really interesting to wrap your mind what the impact of somebody getting mentally healthy is.”
Johnson drives home the point that Anew Day strives to provide its clients with tools to navigate difficult times, challenges, and traumas. The organization she leads acquired nearly 2,000 hours of counseling hours in the past year.
“We’re here and people are calling,” she said. “People are asking for help, and it’s a myriad of things. We’ve seen clients where their parents have been diagnosed with cancer and they are trying to cope with the loss of a parent. I’ve had somebody walk in the door and say, ‘Hey I just got out of rehab and literally walked straight here, and I will not have a relationship with my family if I can’t stay healthy.’ I think the greatest thing for someone who works at Anew Day is being able to say, ‘We can help you.’
“The whole purpose of Anew Day is to help people be healthy. To help them find hope for a better tomorrow. The way you are feeling right now isn’t the way you have to live out the rest of your life feeling. You can find hope. You can find healing. I think having counseling center in our community where we remove the barrier of finances and we remove the barrier of accessibility is absolutely critical for the health of our community. And the other thing I love is because we are not government-funded, we are donor supported, we’re not controlled by any outside entity. We’re very grassroots. The people who work here love this community and want to help. It’s literally the community taking care of itself. And I think that’s a beautiful thing.”
For tickets to Anew Day’s Second Annual BBQ and Fundraiser, please visit www.anew-day.com or call 530-470-9111. The BBQ takes place June 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough & Ready Highway in Grass Valley. Catering will be provided by Bill’s Chuckwagon.
If you would like to donate an item or service for the event’s auctions, please call the aforementioned number or email admin@anew-day.com. Donations can also be made at www.anew-day.com/donate.
If you or someone you know is in need of counseling please contact Anew Day at 530-470-9111 or the national suicide hotline by dialing 988.