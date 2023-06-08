_JES6244.jpg

Attendees of last year’s Anew Day BBQ helped the organization by serving meals, greeting people with big plates of delicious food, all while helping a good cause. “It’s literally the community taking care of itself,” Anew Day Executive Director Tricia Johnson said.

 Photo submitted by Tricia Jones/Anew Day

Nevada County’s nonprofit mental health counseling center is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

On June 23, Anew Day will host its second annual BBQ Fundraiser in an effort to stimulate the resources that keep the services running.