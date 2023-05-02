Approximately 150 people attended the third Tapas and Trivia scholarship fundraiser event on Saturday evening, sponsored by Nevada County American Association for University Women (NC-AAUW), according to Deborah York, President of the NC-AAUW.
“The evening was very successful thanks to wonderful community support,” Katherine Greenwood, member of the NC-AAUW steering team said.
Donations from ticket sales, auction items, pledges from guests and the $10,000 in matching funds from AAUW members will help support women who want to re-enter higher education after working or raising a family or women who simply want to advance their careers, according to Greenwood.
“One of the goals for the local AAUW chapter was to raise $25,000.00 this year to increase the amount of the scholarships, offer more renewable scholarships, and extend our offers to more girls and women,” York said in the Lodestone newsletter. “We’ll soon let you know the final tallies. What a huge success and gift to our community.”
Teenage girls who are selected for the TechTrek summer camp scholarships spend a week on the campus of University of California at Davis to engage in chemistry experiments, engineering challenges, backstage technology demos at the Mondavi Center, according to Martha Rees, NC-AAUW publicity and programs.
Those in attendance enjoyed an array of tapas, deserts, wine, beer and other beverages while competing in rounds of trivia led by York.
Live and silent auctions with items such as trips, artwork, hosted parties, wine and cheese baskets and local pies brought forth bids to help fund scholarships for women and girls.
Recipients of past scholarships greeted guests and helped tally results from the trivia rounds. All the recipients expressed their appreciation for the support and encouragement that NC-AAUW continues to provide.
