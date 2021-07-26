‘Community support’: Fairgrounds Community Involvement Day to be held Monday

Ahead of this year’s Nevada County Fair, which is set to be held Aug. 11-15, the Nevada County Fairgrounds will hold a Community Involvement Day on Monday in partnership with several local organizations.

The event, scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. at the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ Main Street Center, invites people to bring items to donate to participating organizations, and receive buy one, get one coupons for admission to the fair — or, donate blood with Vitalant, and receive a free admission ticket.

If donating blood through Vitalant’s Nevada County Fair Blood Drive from 1 to 5:30 p.m. that day, it is best that people make an appointment, according to donor recruitment representative Gayle Graves. Appointments can be made by visiting donors.vitalant.org and entering the blood drive code SMFM739, said Graves, adding that people may also call 916-416-9922 for more information.

Graves said this partnership with the fairgrounds has been ongoing for around a decade, adding past blood drives have seen “great community support,” up to 100 donors in a given year. Blood donations are particularly important at this time, said Graves, as many of the usual settings for blood drives are currently inactive — for example, schools being out for the summer — and many are on vacation during this season.

DONATIONS

According to a news release, accepted donations for the other organizations include gently used 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) clothing for The White Barn Project; unopened packages of diapers or monetary donations for Nevada County Diaper Project; toiletries for Connecting Point; used hearing aids or prescription eye glasses for the Foothill Lions; and canned soups and fruit with easy open tops, granola bars, pasta, cereal, and instant meals for the Food Bank of Nevada County.





Story Club of Nevada County, which will be giving free used books to children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day of the upcoming fair, will also be accepting donations of children’s books at the event Monday.

Asked about preferred categories for donations, Story Club founder Rose Gander said these include children’s nonfiction, baby books, and chapter books for teenagers. However, Gander said, “Any book is welcome.”

Among participating organizations accepting a variety of items is Bright Futures for Youth, which is accepting donations of craft supplies, gift cards, toiletries, school supplies, winter jackets, new lap blankets, cell phones, Simple Mobile Sim cards/minute cards, packaged snacks, stamps, and wet wipes.

Karing Closet of Nevada County will be accepting donations of two-gallon Ziploc bags, index cards, sharpies, and hair ties, as well as clothing including socks, underwear, bras, leggings, sweats, hoodies, shoes (Vans, Keds or Converse), pajamas, plain T-shirts, shorts, and cardigans. According to the release, clothing items should be new or very gently used, in sizes for newborns up to teens, and preferably labeled and bagged for distribution to kids in need.

Community Beyond Violence will be accepting diapers, baby wipes, paper towels, disinfectant sprays and wipes, hand soap, disposable latex-free gloves, feminine hygiene products, and toiletries.

