‘Community support and coming together’: Limitless Fitness to hold Workout For A Cause

Matt Reiswig at Limitless Fitness keeps an eye on a client’s workout at his and wife Courtney Reiswig’s gym at 1050 Whispering Pines Lane in Grass Valley. The duo is hosting the Workout For A Cause event on Saturday.

Matt Reiswig is proud of his family and his upbringing in Nevada County.

He is especially inspired by his late grandmother, Monalee Reiswig, who spent the better part of her life running Monalee’s Preschool in Nevada City.

Reiswig is the owner of Limitless Fitness, and in his grandmother’s spirit will be hosting quarterly events at his Grass Valley workout center that will benefit local nonprofits and charities. At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Workout For A Cause series will kick off, this time benefiting Gold Country Senior Services.

All are invited to participate at no cost, but donations benefiting their charity of choice — which will vary among each event — are accepted. Limitless Fitness said that no donation amount is too small.

“We do a free workout,” Reiswig explained, “but we ask people if they are willing to donate to the cause. One hundred percent of donations will go to the nonprofit.”

Matt and Courtney Reiswig stand in their Limitless Fitness gym at 1050 Whispering Pines Lane in Grass Valley. The duo will be hosting the Workout for a Cause event this Saturday, when area trainers will come in to work with people during a fundraiser for Gold Country Senior Services.

Saturday’s event will take place in the parking lot of Limitless Fitness and will begin with a short presentation from the receiving charity or nonprofit. It will continue with a circuit-style workout that will highlight each of Limitless’ trainers and their specialties.

“It’s with my upbringing, my grandma being such a big part of our community,” said Reiswig. “We want to be heavily involved and give back any way we can.”

After living and working at a training gym in Sacramento, Reiswig thought it would be a good time to move back to his hometown and establish his own facility. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and like many they were forced to alter the way they operated.

Nicole Grimes, social services manager at Gold Country Senior Services, said that her organization is thrilled to be the recipient of the donations that will be collected at Saturday’s event.

“I absolutely love it,” Grimes said. “I have a membership over at the gym and spend a lot of time there. Matt really wants to support the community in any way he can, and this is a way to give back.”

Gold Country Senior Services offers support to residents who Grimes said are “the least visible but the most vulnerable.” These programs include the Senior Firewood Program and Senior Nutrition Program.

“We are advocating for those people who need help and it’s so much easier when you have support from the community,” she said.

“There’s a lot of division currently in the world, but we are trying to bring people together for a good cause,” Reiswig added.

Gym members at Limitless Fitness go through workout routines Tuesday in Grass Valley. This Saturday the gym will host a Workout for a Cause event, which will be free to the public with donations accepted.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer at The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com