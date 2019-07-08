Community shows record support for Nevada County Search and Rescue team
The Union staff
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team raised a record breaking amount of money during last weekend’s Stuff the Pack event, reports state.
Officials said people donated over $42,000 at various spots throughout western Nevada County. The money will fund training and the purchase of equipment.
“We had a chance to visit with many of you and thank you personally for your support,” the search and rescue team’s Facebook page states.
