Community seder

A pair of smiling faces take part in a previous Grass Valley community seder. This year’s community seder will take place at Grass Valley United Methodist Church. Chef Sean and the Fresher Futures catering crew will be providing the dinner for the seder, bringing home the message that Passover is a time for liberation and rejuvenation through the better futures ahead for the crew members. For tickets, please visit https://ncjcc.org/seder/ or call (530) 477-9072 Grass Valley United Methodists church 236 S. Church Street, Grass Valley Doors open at 5:30pm Seder begins at 6pm Dinner served by 7pm NCJCC Member price $35 adults, $25 children 4-12, under 3 free Non-Member price $40 adults No one will be turned away for lack of funds, however reservations and prior arrangements are required

 Courtesy Photo