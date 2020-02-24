Community Resources at the Grass Valley Public Library

The Grass Valley Library-Royce Branch will be hosting representatives from Nevada County Adult Services and Calfresh from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 5. Representatives will be at the library to answer questions including: What does Adult Services do? How can one avoid scams or fraud? And, how can one get help navigating some of life’s hardships? The program is part of an ongoing effort to connect the citizens of Nevada County to the resources they need or want. The Nevada County Community Library works to partner with various agencies in the area to ensure that its patrons are aware of all the information they need to be successful, whether that be in books or in person. All individuals are welcome to meet the representatives and gain further knowledge about Adult Services and Calfresh in Nevada County. The Grass Valley Public Library is located at 207 Mill St. in Grass Valley. For more information on this and other Grass Valley Library events, visit http://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/Calendar or call 530-470-2692.