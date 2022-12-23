Community raises over $62,000 at Night of Giving

Lorraine Gervais and Jamal Walker performed at Night of Giving 2022. The event raised $62,000 for homeless people.

Photo: Tony Finnerty

For 17 long years, the community has come together for Night of Giving, a musical benefit to help those without a home, where attendees are enchanted with great music and hear guest testimonials of people living with homelessness.

On Dec. 15, more than 300 people attended the event at The Center for the Arts, who generously donated their venue One hundred percent of proceeds directly benefit Hospitality House, a nonprofit that operates the community’s only emergency shelter, Utah’s Place, for the general homeless population. Hospitality House also owns and operates housing for seniors at Sierra Guest Home.

Proceeds from the event directly give struggling men, women, children, seniors and veterans an opportunity to receive shelter, food, and the necessary tools and support needed to transition back into permanent housing.

Beaucoup Chapeaux kicked off Night of Giving 2022 for Hospitality House.

Photo: Tony Finnerty

Artist and performer Maggie McKaig was this year’s volunteer creative director. She carefully hand-selected 15 acts to perform, including Alasdair Fraser and Cameron Fraser; Beaucoup Chapeaux; Bodie Wagner; Earles of Newtown; Fast Rattler; J.B. Eckl; Lorraine Gervais with Jamal Walker; Mei Lin Heirendt and Friends; Rita Hosking and Sean Feder; Rob and Christine Bonner; Sands Hall; Shana Cleveland, Annette Taborn and Will Sprott; Strings Attached; Sugar Mountain; and Two Runner.

All artists donated their time and talent to make Night of Giving possible. More than 80 volunteers also worked the event, from ticket sales and donation hosts to photographers and videographers who created a full movie of the event. Those who were unable to attend Night of Giving are invited to watch the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xql4w6vpKXM

“The evening had this beautiful energy, and it kept expanding throughout the evening,” McKaig said. “The great turnout, fabulous music, the very moving video segments, the fact we were able to be together … it was magical.”

During the evening, anonymous angel donors and several businesses stepped up to offer a one-time-only triple match for the evening up to $10,000. Attendees who gave $10, as an example, would have their donation matched an additional three times, bringing their total donation to $40.

The Earles of Newtown closed the 17th annual Night of Giving 2022.

Photo: Tony Finnerty

During the 7 o’clock hour, a long-time donor and supporter of Hospitality House, Jeff Leiter, who was unable to attend, called in an additional $5,000 matching opportunity for the hour in honor of the late Mikail Graham, who headed Night of Giving for 15 years. Between ticket sales and donations, by the end of the evening, the community had raised more than $62,000 for Hospitality House.

“Our donor community is nothing short of incredible,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “Year after year, we are humbled by the generous response that translates into people in Nevada County earning back their dignity, which is greatly appreciated and urgently needed. Just this past fiscal year, Hospitality House served 15 percent more people over the preceding year, an increase of 100 people locally experiencing homelessness.”

Among those served are homeless children. Between Hospitality House and its partners, 23 children have no place to call home as of this December. Those inspired to help are invited to donate at any time to further the efforts of Hospitality House.

A special thank you to this year’s anonymous angel donors who help make a match possible year after year and to this year’s business angel sponsors: Wildwood Self Storage; PE Consulting & Associates; County of Nevada – Better Together; Pawnie’s Home Care; South Yuba Club; SPD Markets; Telestream; BriarPatch Food Co-op; B & C Ace Home & Garden Center; KVMR; YubaNet; Coldwell Banker Grass Roots; MWA, Inc; Caring Tree Children’s Dentistry; and The Union.

To help more people experiencing homelessness, donate online at hhshelter.org, by phone at 530-615-0852, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.