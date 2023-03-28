Join Congregation B’nai Harim of the Nevada County Jewish Community Center to celebrate Passover, Thursday, April 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, 236 S. Church St. Passover commemorates the first time slaves became free — the first time a deity, the God of the Israelites in Jewish Scriptures, said “Let My People Go!” Through an experiential ritual meant to remind participants of the harshness and bitterness of oppression, we emerge renewed and committed to the freedom that ought to be the birthright of every human being.
Rabbi David Azen of Congregation B’nai Harim will be leading the seder. The youth of the congregation, inspired by the work Rabbi David has done in the Sacramento area, have initiated a social justice project, the Fresher Futures Community Meal Program, by bringing together a collaboration of the Interfaith Food Ministry, Bright Futures for Youth and Connecting Point. This collaborative has initiated a training program for Opportunity Youth, young people who need support to gain a leg up in our society. Through federal Youth Job Corps funding, five youth are receiving culinary training with Chef Eric Ove at Bright Futures and Chef Sean Sullivan of Stone Soup Catering. Chef Sean and the Fresher Futures catering crew will be providing the dinner for the seder, bringing home the message that Passover is a time for liberation and rejuvenation through the better futures ahead for the crew members.