Community Involvement Day provides incentives to donate

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is teaming up with local, nonprofit organizations on July 29 for Community Involvement Day. This is a day to donate items to participating organizations in exchange for coupons to buy one advance adult fair admission ticket and get another free. Or, donate to Vitalant (formerly BloodSource) that day and receive a free admission ticket to the fair. The organizations will be at the fairgrounds Gate 1 parking lot, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley; and Main Street Center from 1 – 6 p.m. July 29 to receive donations of any of the items listed below:

Food Bank of Nevada County: Four cans of food or boxed dry goods (non-expired).

Foothill Lions: Used hearing aids and prescription eyeglasses.

Connecting Point: New unopened toiletries—soap, shampoo, shaving cream, razors, toothpaste/toothbrushes, tampons and pads, sunscreen, and Band-Aids.

NEO: Toilet paper, paper towels, packaged snacks, craft supplies (puff balls, googly eyes, pipe cleaners, sharpies, whiteboard markers, markers and drawing pads), computer paper, AA batteries, art supplies, video games, gift cards and musical instruments and equipment.

The White Barn Project: Gently used 4-H and FFA clothing used for the fair, white button-up shirts, white jeans, brown or black belts and boots, FFA jackets, 4-H ties, hats and scarves.

Community Beyond Violence: Towels, wash cloths, paper towels, cleaning supplies, office supplies, coffee and creamer, coffee/beverage station and flat screen TVs.

Cinderella Project: Clean and gently used prom dresses and evening gowns, prom-type heels and prom-type jewelry.

Story Club: Two new or slightly used children’s books or chapter books for teens.

Nevada County Diaper Project: Unopened packages of diapers (newborn to size 5) in original packages and wipes.

Gold Country YMCA: Paper towels, paper plates, paper cups, sports balls and equipment, backpacks (new or gently used), lab equipment (beakers, goggles, coats), masking tape, paint and paint brushes, art supplies, glue, rope, and water/pool equipment (goggles, towels, hoses, slip and slide, plastic pool).

Nevada County Pets in Need: Four cans of wet cat or dog food, dry dog and cat food, treats, toys, flea and tick medication, collars, leashes and cat litter.

Vitalant (formerly BloodSource): For a free admission ticket to the fair, make a blood donation at the Vitalant bloodmobile located in the parking lot at the fairgrounds. For information and eligibility about blood donation, visit http://www.bloodsource.org.

Those who donate items to the organizations on this list during Community Involvement Day will receive a coupon to buy one advance special $7 adult admission ticket and receive one free coupon. That’s two for the price of one! Anyone who donates blood at the Vitalant bloodmobile will receive a free admission ticket to any day of the fair.

Feel free to donate to any one organization or all of them! To receive your coupons or free tickets, all donations must be brought to Gate 1 at the Fairgrounds between 1 and 6 p.m. July 29. Coupons (buy one, get one free) received for donations must be redeemed during pre-sale dates, which take place until Aug. 6. Coupons cannot be used on $3 Thursday tickets. Presale discounted tickets will be available for purchase on Community Involvement Day at Guest Services, Gate 1.

Also at this year’s Community Involvement Day from 1 to 6 p.m., the Foothills Lions Club will provide free vision screening services to adults and children. The Lions will use the Northern California Lions Sight Association’s Vision Screening Unit, a fully-equipped motorhome that is designed to offer no-cost glaucoma and visual screening services to those who otherwise might not be able to afford it. The services are available for adults and children, and special tests will be provided to children ages 6 months to 6 years old.

This year’s Fair is August 7 – 11. For information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.