Camp crew

Community volunteers take a break from their work to pose for a picture during a community camp cleanup held last spring off of Dorsey Drive. The upcoming cleanup is slated to take place on a parcel of land near Twin Cities Church off of Rough and Ready Highway.

 Ashley Quadros

In recognition of Earth Day, Hospitality House is co-hosting a camp cleanup with Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) on Thursday, May 4. Inspired by Star Wars fans everywhere, Hospitality House is having fun with the popular “May the 4th be With You” Jedi greeting and will be offering Star Wars-themed t-shirts to all who volunteer to help as a token of thanks.

While Hospitality House routinely hosts in-house and community camp cleanups, this one is particularly exciting as Hospitality House homeless guests, staff and volunteers will work side-by-side with a host of partner organizations (listed below) to clean up land for the community to enjoy.