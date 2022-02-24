Community input sought on future plans for Greater Higgins Area

Nevada County is developing a plan to help guide future improvements for the Higgins Corner area in the southern Nevada County region. The Greater Higgins Area Plan is a planning effort with key goals. First, to establish a comprehensive future vision for the area integrating culture, commerce, and housing while supporting the unique community character and culture of the south county area. And secondly, to serve as a blueprint for future development, with guidance on land use, economic development, transportation, public facilities and services, design goals and standards, recreational opportunities and more.

As part of the project, Nevada County is conducting an extensive community engagement process to hear from community members about goals and vision for the future of the Greater Higgins area. The second of four community workshops will be held via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on March 2. The meeting will include a presentation, followed by a discussion in small groups.

A project webpage, http://www.GreaterHigginsAreaPlan.com , provides information about the project and allows visitors to sign up for an email list to stay informed about the plan. For more information, call Kyle Smith, associate planner, County of Nevada Community Development Agency at 530-265-1222, Option 2 or email planning@co.nevada.ca.us .