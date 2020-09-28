Community helps seniors in need
Volunteers of all ages came together Saturday to load and deliver winter firewood for seniors in need. Organized by Gold Country Senior Services, the youngest volunteer was 4, pictured above. The Senior Firewood Program continues to be in need of volunteers this fall to help load and deliver the wood in advance of cooler temperatures. A 30-year tradition, two more volunteer days (all Saturdays) are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 3 and Nov. 7.
Many of those receiving this firewood live alone, in hard-to-reach areas of Nevada County. No registration is required. Simply show up at 9 a.m. at the yard address, 12503 Brunswick Rd. in Grass Valley. For further information phone 530-615-4541 or email info@goldcountryservices.org.
