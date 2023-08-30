Staff Writer
Nevada City Chief of Police Daniel Foss has announced a plan to implement a community fruit and vegetable stand on the alcove of City Hall located on Broad Street in Nevada City.
The idea was introduced to Foss by staff members who frequently have a surplus of fruit and vegetables from their home gardens and orchards.
To avoid waste, sharing with the community seemed like a good idea, according to Foss.
“Members of the community could participate. We would start it off… we would have an exchange of fruit and vegetables,” Foss said.
The bottom will have shelves that can be closed unless the space is needed with meshing around the sides for ventilation.
It will be a community monitored fruit and vegetable stand and City staff will compost any fruit or veggies that are aging and can no longer be eaten.
The window of the office in City Hall will not be blocked as the stand is planned to fit up against the side wall.
City staff plans to reach out to local restaurants to donate their excess fruit and vegetables.
A compost bin will be part of the design, according to Foss.
“Under 1382… a separate trash is required and this does complement that,” Foss said.
Foss referenced Senate Bill 1383 which beginning in 2022 requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses in an effort to reduce organic waste, according to CA.gov website.
The stand will be approximately seven feet tall and almost five feet wide, according to the designs Foss shared at the city council meeting August 23.
“The middle will be a composter and we are going to monitor it to see how it goes,” Foss said. “We will move [aged items out] regularly to an actual larger compost… We don’t want flies. We don’t want insects.”
It will be constructed of aromatic cedar that naturally keeps insects away, according to Foss. It is not as strong as pine but it will be in a sheltered alcove and not subject to direct weather.
“I am so proud to be mayor of a city where the chief of police does presentations on a fruit and vegetable stand,” Mayor Daniela Fernández said.
“We are in the early stages and will be working with the planning commission as far as how it looks,” Foss said.
Spaces available to put names of businesses that donate regularly are also part of the design.
At the same time, Foss thought to initiate a soft relaunch of the entire front of the City Hall entrance by having the public works crew clean the many plaques that are located in the breezeway in the front of City Hall.
“We have a lot of plaques out there that could use some refreshing,” Foss said. “They are all brass.”
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
