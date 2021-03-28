 Community comes together for clothing donation | TheUnion.com
Community comes together for clothing donation

By John Orona | Staff Writer

 

The Karing Closet of Nevada County, along with volunteers from Gold Country Kiwanis and Child Advocates of Nevada County, handed out bags of children’s clothing and books during a drive-thru giveaway Sunday. Left to right, Justin Gross, Nikki Robertson, Greg Nichols, Kari Stehmeyer, Aldo Vivanco, Mary Silvila, Colleen Young, Karen Poskus, and Jan Weaver
John Orona

 

The Karing Closet is a grassroots organization that over the last 11 years has provided clothing to those in need, with the list of donors and recipients growing organically People can contact 211 for more information.
Submitted Photo

 

Nikki Robertson, with Child Advocates of Nevada County, helped donate and gave away bags of books for kids. The group was expecting about 40-50 people to stop by the event Sunday.
John Orona

 

The group sorted the clothing by size and found the appropriate bag for every car that came through. Each bag contained three outfits and pajamas or socks and underwear.
John Orona

 

The Gold Country Kiwanis donated over $500 worth of clothing.
Submitted Photo

