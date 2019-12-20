Community celebration of Chanukah and menorah lighting

After hosting the public menorah celebration in Nevada City for several years, Chabad of Grass Valley says they are expecting a record number of people of all faiths this year to stand together and face down growing anti-Semitism throughout the United States and the world.

“Chanukah is the celebration of light over darkness,” said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz who directs Chabad of Grass Valley. “The darkness that we, as a nation, have been experiencing must be fought with light and goodness, and we are putting together our greatest program ever to show that we will not be intimidated by those who wish to scare us.”

The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Robinson Plaza in Nevada City, with a performance by Izzy Tooinsky, aka “The Wild Man.” There will be crafts for children and dreidels for all who attend. Refreshments will include donuts, latkes, chocolate gelt, and Starbucks coffee. The lighting of the menorah will followed by comments from members of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, as well as representatives from city councils and police departments from both Grass Valley and Nevada City. All are welcome to join, free of charge. For more information about Chabad of Grass Valley’s other Chanukah events, visit http://JewishGV.com/chanukah or call Rabbi Nochum at 530-404-0020.