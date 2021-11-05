‘Community builder’ created Grass Valley’s Memorial Park

James C. “Jim” Tyrrell, the founder in 1921 of Grass Valley’s Memorial Park, was a man under oath.

Among the Masons he swore to work for “brotherly love, relief and truth.” As a Native Son, Tyrrell pledged himself to “friendship, loyalty and charity.” At the Elks Lodge, to “justice and fidelity.” At the Rotary Club, to “service above self.” His life story shows he lived up to his word.

Jim Tyrrell was born in Grass Valley in 1872 and never wanted to leave. After graduating from high school, he was a reporter for The Union newspaper. At 21, he founded and managed a Colfax paper. He dabbled in real estate all his life.

James C. “Jim” Tyrrell



He was appointed postmaster in 1904 and held the post for 32 years. He also owned the Mountain Oil Company, which sold fuel to homes and businesses. At one time he co-owned the Holbrooke Hotel and at another time he managed the Bret Harte Inn.

Tyrrell helped in 1910 to organize the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and became executive secretary. For decades he promoted Nevada County in the more populous areas of California. He lobbied for Highway 20, a cross-state artery which brought visitors and commerce to Grass Valley.

As auto traffic increased after World War I, rural towns attracted tourists by building auto camps, parking areas with simple shelters, firepits and showers. In his role with the chamber, Tyrrell assumed the task of building an auto camp in Grass Valley. And he saw the potential for much more.

From his travels throughout the state, often on Elks Club business, Tyrrell saw many communities planning memorials to those who died in the war. He thought the best memorials served the living. He saw Oakland developing a magnificent park and San Francisco laying the foundation for an opera house. He believed his town also could accomplish something grand.

Tyrrell saw a roughly seven-acre site on Colfax Avenue could serve for a recreational park, which would include an auto camp. More importantly it would memorialize the spirit of sacrifice citizens had shown during the war.

The site belonged to the Empire mine, so Tyrrell approached his brother Elk, George Starr, managing director of the mine. Perhaps on the back of a napkin in the club lounge, Tyrrell and Starr drew preliminary plans. Soon afterwards mine owner William Bourn gave the land.

Tyrrell mounted a fund-raising campaign with the help of Starr and Edmund Kinyon, editor of The Union. Through the early months of 1921 hundreds of local families contributed as much as $5 each (about a day’s wages) for the park. Tyrrell enlisted engineering expertise, and obtained building materials and labor, from the local mines and the Farm Bureau. Without using taxpayers’ money, Tyrrell, Starr and others built a park which became a model for other towns and cities.

DEDICATION

Tyrrell presided as master of ceremonies when Grass Valley dedicated its Memorial Park on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1921. Near the podium hung a scroll listing 457 sailors and soldiers from the Grass Valley district who served in the Great War. Tyrrell dedicated the cornerstone for a monument to 16 men who didn’t return.

Memorial Park was an immediate hit. Editor Kinyon reported “kids playing from morning until night” in the park. He called it “Grass Valley’s greatest asset.” A well-illustrated feature article in a San Francisco newspaper showed the park as an example of what a remarkable town could accomplish. Adults and children alike have enjoyed the park for a century.

“Loving work means lasting work,” Tyrrell once told a luncheon of the Women’s Improvement Club. He gave Chartres Cathedral in France as an example of what he meant. “No man knows its architect and no one knows its builders,” he said. It was erected by artisans “who cared nothing for their own glory … who gave their services without price and even without record, as a matter of worship.” In the same spirit, Tyrrell served his hometown.

Tyrrell and his wife Win lived their last years in a South Church Street apartment house, where they hosted lively card parties. Friends remembered Tyrrell in his quieter years reading Shakespeare.

Tyrrell died in Grass Valley’s Jones Hospital in 1960. “In the quiet, peaceful dignity that characterized his life,” The Union wrote, “Mr. Tyrrell simply closed his eyes into a never-awakening sleep.” He was buried under the auspices of the church he long served, Emmanuel Episcopal.

“A community builder, not by materials and machines, but by thoughts and deeds,” The Union concluded, “the impress of Jim Tyrrell on this community will last as long as Grass Valley endures.”

Citizens will mark the 100th anniversary of Memorial Park with events on Thursday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Gage McKinney’s latest book is “Gold Mining Genius: A Life of George W. Starr,” available in local book stores. Contact him at gagemckinney.com