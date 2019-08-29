Community Book Swap this Sunday in Grass Valley

The next Nevada County Community Book Swap will be from noon to 2 p.m. on September 1 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley. Community members are encouraged to swap good-condition books, CDs, DVDs, games, puzzles and magazines. What’s left over is donated to area nonprofits, so each batch is fresh every month. Items can be dropped off at the store between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the week preceding the swap, or starting at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Call 530-273-4002 for more information.