Community Beyond Violence’s to host 13th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance

Community Beyond Violence (CBV) will host their 13th annual Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday, March 21 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Hall.

The event, themed Red Carpet Ball, is open to families of all types. The dance originated to offer girls of all ages an opportunity to learn what a healthy relationship may look like with the positive male role models in their lives. This year, CBV is changing the name to Red Carpet Ball to ensure that it is more inclusive of all types of families.

“This cherished event is an investment in our community, as well as our biggest fundraiser of the year,” says Stephanie Fischer, CBV Executive Director. “Last year, between the 525 attendees and multiple sponsors, we raised $33,000 that impacted the lives of 1,039 victims and children in our community who struggle with violence. We look forward to even greater success this year.”

The Red Carpet Ball will feature an evening of dancing, dinner, refreshments, raffles and a dessert bar. Music will be provided by Marcus Godfrey, owner of the Dew Drop Inn.

This year’s major sponsors include Telestream as the Presenting Sponsor, and Eureka Insurance Solutions, Maven Insurance, Nevada County Deputy Sheriffs Association, Nevada County Sheriff’s Management Association, and PRIDE Industries as Platinum sponsors.

Tickets are $40 per couple and $10 per additional attendee. Professional portrait photo packages are available for purchase online or at the event. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.redcarpetball.org

All proceeds will go toward providing extensive free and confidential services to victims of interpersonal violence in western Nevada County. They will also support our various outreach, education and prevention programs.

About Community Beyond Violence

Community Beyond Violence has served western Nevada County since 1978, providing crisis intervention and prevention services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Our mission is to offer resources for building healthy relationships and to work with community partners to provide services for healing the effects of interpersonal violence. To learn more, visit http://www.cbv.org.