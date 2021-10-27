 Community Beyond Violence moves to new office space | TheUnion.com
Community Beyond Violence moves to new office space

Submitted by Beth Volz

 

Community Beyond Violence has moved to their new, freshly refurbished office space. Their client service center is now located at 1020 McCourtney Rd., Suite C. The agency is still situated in the Brighton Greens Business Park, but at the other end of the parking lot from their previous location — behind the Brighton Greens Veterinary Hospital. The client service center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public is invited to an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 20. For more information, call 530-272-2046. Pictured, Community Beyond Violence staff members show off the newly installed sign at the client service center.
