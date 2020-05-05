Committee to create county reopening guidelines for Nevada County

In just a few days, some Nevada County businesses will be able to reopen for the first time in weeks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Stage Two of the four-part path to recovery could begin Friday, provided eligible businesses follow yet to be released guidelines on how to reopen safely. Some businesses, like bookstores, clothing stores and sporting good stores, will open Friday with expanded retailers and manufacturers following Monday.

Reports state that the newly reopened retail stores could offer curbside pickup, if requirements are met.

Newsom said more detailed guidelines would be announced Thursday, along with criteria later this week for allowing some counties to move into Stage Three sooner by creating public readiness plans.

Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Ken Cutler last week established a 16-member Roadmap to Recovery Advisory Committee to help him develop safety measures businesses can implement before reopening. Newsom said reopening businesses would require certification from local county health officials.

“Our goal is to have a solid plan for businesses to follow that is approved by Dr. Cutler, so that when the governor eases the statewide stay-at-home order in the coming weeks, they’ll be ready to open right away,” Assistant County Executive Officer Mali Dyck said in an email.

Before this week’s announcement the reopening advisory committee had begun creating guidance for businesses to reopen safely in anticipation of this next phase.

“We have a draft list of mitigation measures business could use that we submitted to Dr. Cutler late last week to review,” Dyck said.

According to Dyck, Cutler has given feedback on the measures. The committee, made up of mostly county officials and business representatives, will meet today to finalize the recommendations. The public will not be allowed at the meetings, hosted online, to avoid interference that might slow down the committee, Dyck said.

“We recognize that there is an urgent need to help support and give guidance to our local business community as we all work through COVID-19,” Alison Lehman, county executive officer, said in an email. “Since this event continues to move quickly we want to create a process where they can provide this guidance to businesses efficiently and without pause.”

Lehman and Cutler did not explain how the public listening or watching meetings would interfere with their work.

According to Lehman, updates from the committee and other COVID-19 task forces are provided at board meetings, where the public is welcome to participate and ask questions.

The committee includes a representative from law enforcement, recreation, health care and faith communities. Three businesses representatives, a representative of the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, the Nevadaa County superintendent of schools. City, county and town officials will fill the rest of the committee.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.