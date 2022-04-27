Commitment to serve: Gold Country Senior Services looking for volunteers

“My commitment has outlasted eleven cars.”

Meals on Wheels driver Everette Burkard laughed as he considered his more than three decades as a Gold Country Senior Services’ driver.

“I’ve met so many outstanding clients,” he said. “Delivering meals is an honor for me, as well as a lifeline for them.”

Burkard also headed the popular “Fruit Jar Pickers” for 17 years — a volunteer sing-along band that played at many local assisted living facilities and convalescent homes.

“Since April is Volunteer Appreciation Month, it’s time to recognize Everette and our over 125 volunteers,” said Executive Director Janeth Marroletti.

Gold Country Senior Services is a local nonprofit organization that provides programs and services to support older adults’ health, wellness and independence. Its volunteers dedicate the time and energy it takes to meet that mission.

“On average, our volunteers serve for 15 years, and that adds up to a lot of compassion,” Marroletti said.

Approximately 63 million people all over America — 25% of the adult population — devote their time to worthwhile causes. Since Nevada County has one of the highest older-adult populations in California, Gold Country Senior Services has built-in appeal when it comes to attracting new volunteers, and there are many ways to make a difference.

Besides the need for more Meals on Wheels drivers, the agency looks forward to welcoming nutrition volunteers — the ones who work behind the scenes, preparing and packing food and helping drivers load their cars.

“Our Senior Firewood Program needs additional volunteers, as well,” Marroletti said. “Collecting, splitting, stacking and delivering the wood is challenging work, but our volunteers focus on the seniors they serve, many of whom live alone in rural areas, and they rely on these wood supplies for warmth.”

There are also opportunities to share leadership skills, and serve on the board or as an adviser.

“Their vision helps us stay on track when it comes to reaching our goals, particularly as plans for our long-awaited senior center in Grass Valley progress,” Marroletti said.

For additional information or to sign up to volunteer, please contact 530-615-4541 or http://www.goldcountryservices.org .

Source: Gold Country Senior Services