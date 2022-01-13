Commercial Street project moves forward

The Nevada City Council has unanimously authorized revisions to the Commercial Street project.

The Planning Commission on Dec. 16 recommended a crosswalk design with long-cut granite borders. Commissioners also recommended a crosswalk interior concrete surface that replicates the aged and textured surface of the National Hotel entrance.

Additionally, the commission recommended the installation of four crosswalks at the intersection of Pine and Commercial streets, to be treated in the same manner aesthetically as the other crosswalks.

The City Council on Wednesday approved the revisions.

“Construction of improvements is scheduled to be completed at the end of May,” City Engineer Bryan McAlister said.





City Manager Joan Phillipe said the cost estimate for the project is $600,000. However, bids have not yet been received from a contractor.

“We expect the bid package to be released within the next week or so, and anticipate an award of a bid by the City Council at its Feb. 9 meeting,” she said.

Funds for the project come from Measure S funding allocations for street improvements, as well as state funds.

“With flexibility to add planters later, after we (have) the chance to feel out the space a little, it will ultimately make a better project,” City Planner Amy Wolfson said.

Council member Daniela Fernandez said this was an excellent opportunity to honor the indigenous population originally settled here.

“I haven’t heard of any design piece to include the Nisenan,” she said. “I wish that can still happen.”

Cathy Wilcox Barns, a former mayor, praised the design the city came up with.

“It shows a collaboration between a lot of people and thanks to Gary (Petersen) and Daniela (Fernandez) for the walk-through tours, and Bryan (McAlister) for giving so many a chance to comment and coming up with a project that preserves historical integrity and a historic look.”

Also offering praise was Daniel Ketcham, president of the Nevada County Historical Society, for outreach by city staff.

“We especially liked collaboration with the historical society, allowing us to get a redeveloped street done with historical context and that was our motivation to be involved,” he said.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com