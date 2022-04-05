Comment period ends for Idaho-Maryland Mine report

The public comment period for the Idaho-Maryland Mine’s draft environmental impact report is officially over.

Consultants are now charged with incorporating responses to all comments received during the period into the final EIR. According to the county website, a new public comment period begins and will last no less than 10 days before the report goes to the Planning Commission, which then will offer a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.

Per the California Environmental Quality Act, projects that pose potentially significant impacts to their community must have a report investigating those impacts thoroughly in a document subject to public review.

Rise Gold Corp. in 2017 purchased the mine’s mineral rights — last exercised before the mine’s closure in 1956 — and two parcels of land totaling 93 acres just outside Grass Valley’s city limits in unincorporated Nevada County for $2 million. Supervisors approved a $381,194 maximum contract with Rise Gold in 2020, headed by a Canadian mining engineer Ben Mossman, to pay an independent consulting firm to draft the necessary report.

If approved, the project would restart underground mining and gold mineralization processing for the Idaho-Maryland Mine over an 80-year permit period for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, during full operations.

Nevada County Planning Director Brian Foss said the 60-day window guaranteed for public comment on Sacramento-based consultants Raney Planning and Management’s report was extended to 91 days to compensate for regional power outages and internet disruptions that affected the documents’ accessibility at the new year’s start.

The 1,070-page report addresses the mine’s tentative impact on aesthetics, agriculture and forestry resources, and air quality and greenhouse gas emissions.

The report identifies noteworthy impacts to noise and traffic in the area. However, the mine’s tentative effects on water availability, quality and purveyance has raised eyebrows among opponents, given the region’s consecutive drought years.

WATER

According to the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation — a community-based nonprofit that advocates for the environment, a sustainable economy and an open government in Nevada County — the first six months of mining operations requires “dewatering“ the abandoned mine shafts by pumping 3.6 million gallons of water daily into South Fork Wolf Creek.

Mossman has said mine operations will actually add water to local surface-level waterways. The draft EIR indicates that the mine’s dewatering process will likely affect the water columns — which change seasonally — of at least 12 nearby wells. According to Rise Gold’s website, the company will connect 30 properties to the Nevada Irrigation District’s potable water system “for peace of mind” before dewatering.

Ralph Silberstein heads the CEA and has advocated against the Idaho-Maryland Mine’s reopening since Emgold’s draft EIR was first discussed publicly over a decade ago.

Silberstein said there is no universal — or even countywide — standard to determine what makes an impact “significant” or related mitigation efforts adequate enough for a development project’s approval. In the case of the mine, Silberstein said Nevada County officials are setting the environmental standards going forward.

“This is part of of the problem — thresholds are not set in stone,” Silberstein said, adding that what the people and their elected authorities deem passable in the draft or final EIR will establish “what is right for the citizens of the community” down the line.

This map from Raney Planning and Management’s 1,070-page report shows the surface-level waterways that the mine will take and contribute to. The mineral claim boundary, which encompasses both the Centennial and Brunswick industrial sites, is delineated by dotted lines. The proposed discharge point is in the South Fork Wolf Creek Watershed.



Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com