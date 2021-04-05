‘Commemorating her life’: Community members hold vigil 2 months after fatal shooting of Ariella ’Sage’ Crawford

A small group gathered with prayer candles in Alta Sierra on Sunday for a vigil in remembrance of Ariella “Sage” Crawford.

Victoria Penate

A small group gathered Sunday on Names Drive in Alta Sierra to hold a vigil at the location where Ariella “Sage” Crawford was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy April 4.

The gathering marked two months since Crawford’s death.

During the vigil, organizers displayed signs reading, “Sage Crawford needed help,” and, “De-escalation should never end in death.”

Victoria Penate

“It’s been two months since she passed right here, and I don’t want what happened to her or her life to fade from the community’s memory,” said Libby Woods, a Nevada City educator who helped to organize the vigil. “I’m going to continue to show up and try to create events where we can honor her memory, her children’s lives, and try to make change.”

Woods said she is a concerned member of the community, and that she felt compelled to become involved in raising public awareness after realizing that “there wasn’t a specific person spearheading the work,” following Crawford’s death.

Last month, Woods helped to organize a protest at the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have said they’re writing a report on Crawford’s shooting that will be released to the public. A date for that release hasn’t been set.

“I think consistency in making a public presence is very important,” said Woods. “The neighbors are driving by, this affected their lives very personally, and commemorating her life feels really important.”

A small vigil was held in Alta Sierra on Sunday, two months after the fatal shooting of Ariella “Sage” Crawford by a sheriff’s deputy.



Martin Webb, who described himself as a local community activist, said, “If just the three of us showing up can keep the conversation going, then that’s a positive thing.”

On why he was there, Webb said, “I just want to be here to stand up and say I’m not OK with how that happened, and what happened, and while we can’t bring her back, we can now think forward into, ’What are we going to do differently next time?’“

Woods said she plans to continue organizing to raise public awareness, including on April 24 on the Broad Street Bridge in Nevada City.

She said she also intends to put pressure on county officials to “prioritize non-lethal crisis response,” including during the April 27 Board of Supervisors meeting at the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

