Coming up roses: Grass Valley Florist & Cruz Thru Coffee is two in one

Grass Valley Florist & Cruz Thru Coffee owner Ingrid Peterson prepares a festive fall order.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Every day, Ingrid Peterson is saying it with flowers…and coffee.

Peterson is the owner of Grass Valley Florist & Cruz Thru Coffee, the town’s only flower shop/drive-thru coffee spot that has a variety of things to make a lot of people happy.

For 27 years she has presided over the unique business that she brought fully to life in 2002.

“I had this brainiac idea that this was going to be great and so it’s been a good thing but it’s a lot of work too,” Peterson said.

A patriotic bouquet is created for the Nevada County Republican Women's 70th Anniversary by Grass Valley Florist and Cruz Thru Coffee.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Operating concurrently as a full florist as well as a purveyor of beverages both caffeinated and not, Peterson said the Nevada City Highway business maintains a steady stream of business, with holidays proving the most busy.

“The holidays are always busier,” she said. “Pick a holiday and we pull in extra staff but we seem to be pretty steady. There is no predicting.”

Peterson grew up in the Bay Area and visited Nevada City as a young girl. She found what she thought was gold (later proved to be pyrite) but never forgot her time in the Gold Country.

“Long story short I kept coming here and I bought my house here, not knowing that (this) a was my favorite memory of mine.

“Fast forward 20-something years and I wanted to work,” she continued, “so I came in (to the florist) and this place had astro-turf on the floor and horrible paneling on the side.

“I made an arrangement and they said, ‘Can you come in and help? Because you’re fast.’”

Her work at the florist paid off and in 1996 she bought the business. A mere two years later she bought the building and that’s when the expansion to slinging coffee drinks as well as flowers began to take shape.

“It’s come a long way,” she said.

For her part, Peterson said her favorite flower is a white daisy followed closely by an iris which she uses for her logo.

The florist also offers an array of house plants.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Peterson acknowledges that she is lucky to be a merchant of things that generally speaking are meant to uplift.

“I like to think (I make) people happy. Everyone comes in and are pretty positive and they like it. To own a flower shop—how fun is that? It’s a job, it’s work, and we work long hours especially around the holidays.

Unsurprisingly, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day ran among the busiest day of the florist’s year.

In addition to the coffee and flowers, there is a large assortment of house plants, home décor, antiques and accoutrements. Peterson said she selects her merchandise based on a few elements.

“I really go by price,” she said. “We have a couple local vendors and people love those. We just got some ornaments for Christmas that are handmade. I really try to go by price so that it’s affordable; so people can know they are going to come in here and get a good value. And I’ve got to like it.”

Peterson said that every week she welcomes a new curious customer who decides to visit the space.

“It’s funny because people will come in here and say ‘I’ve lived here 20 years and I have never been in.’”

Victoria Young, a friend and employee of Peterson’s said that people in the area should know “how eclectic and diverse we are. We’re not an ordinary flower shop.”

Grass Valley Florist & Cruz Thru Coffee is at 2153 Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley.

Ingrid Peterson and Victoria Young are often confused for each other. “My sister from another mister,” Peterson said.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.