‘Coming together to work in concert’: Downtown association and Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce announce new management agreement

Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Manager Robin Davies, and Grass Valley Downtown Association board chairperson Lillie Piland, discuss some of the intricacies involved with joining the two organizations.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Grass Valley Downtown Association and Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce announced this week that they will be joining forces, after a new management agreement was unanimously approved by both organizations’ boards of directors.

One change taking place is that the two organizations will be sharing a space at 128 East Main St. in Grass Valley, while the Grass Valley Downtown Association’s former office is set to be reconfigured into restrooms for the downtown area, according to a news release Tuesday.

“We’re finally leveling off, regaining our footing, and recuperating from the COVID shutdown,” stated the news release.

Robin Davies, who will serve as executive manager, said Tuesday that the idea for this agreement began when Grass Valley city staff worked with the two organizations in 2021 on matters such as downtown design and marketing.

The Grass Valley Downtown Association’s former executive director, Marni Marshall, is no longer with the organization, according to Davies. She credited Marshall with having “played an integral part in moving the organization forward.”

The office of former Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall has been vacated, with mail piling up at 125 Neal St. Phone calls to the office were directed to the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce offices on Main Street. Marshall could not be reached for comment.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Everybody loves Marni,” said Davies. “They do, and she’s an incredible individual, she embraces whatever comes her way, and she has a passion — a dedication.”

Marshall could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

TRANSITION

A financial benefit to the new management agreement, according to Davies, is that the Grass Valley Downtown Association will have lower overhead costs, and therefore improve its operating capacity. The two organizations will share utilities as well as staff during the transition into sharing office space, she explained.

People walk along the pedestrian only portion of Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley Tuesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

“COVID really made us stand back and evaluate how we do business, and for many, including our nonprofit organizations, we had to make changes, said Davies, elaborating that this has extended to aspects such as staff and communication with members, much of which has moved away from in-person interactions.

Davies clarified that the new management agreement has been set to last 18 months, during which the organizations will evaluate how it has worked and subsequently determine what will happen afterward.

She described the two organizations’ current arrangement as being “engaged to be engaged” — sharing a space for a designated period of time and building a partnership, while still retaining certain individual aspects. For example, she said, the Grass Valley Downtown Association and Greater Grass Valley Chamber will maintain their separate boards of directors.

Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Manager Robin Davies talks with Grass Valley Downtown Association board chairperson Lillie Piland. Former downtown association Executive Director Marni Marshall is no longer with the group.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Our chamber is 112 years old. The GVDA got their designation in 1986. They are the oldest Main Street City in California,” said Davies. “So, you have these two venerable organizations who share a mission and a mandate coming together to work in concert to amplify services. That’s really the essence of this unification.”

Lillie Piland, owner of Yuba Blue and chairperson of the Grass Valley Downtown Association, said Tuesday that she hopes the new management agreement will result in improved communication for the association.

Yuba Blue owner and downtown association board chairperson Lillie Piland hopes the new management agreement will result in improved communication for the association.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I think that we have some work to do in terms of clear, effective communication, and I’m hoping that all of our events will be extremely elevated,” said Piland. “That being said, I think that all of the business owners, including myself, will see that going forward. That’s the goal.”

Rather than an executive director, said Davies, the Grass Valley Downtown Association will have a program manager, who will focus on “outreach to the members of the (Business Improvement District), the social media for downtown and beyond, and also coordinate the events.”

She explained that this individual, who has not yet been hired, will have programming responsibilities rather than administrative responsibilities.

The former offices of the Grass Valley Downtown Association have already been vacated. Plans are in the works to place more bathrooms in the building.

Photo: Elias Funez

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com