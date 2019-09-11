Coming soon to a campus near you: Many tenants signed at cannabis campus. Some hope to be operational by early 2020

The buildings at 545 and 555 Searls Avenue in Nevada City are empty.

But that likely won’t be true for much longer.

Of the 10 units that fill the cannabis campus, eight tenants already have signed leases, said Maria Herrera, property manager of Lab Properties.

Those tenants cover a spectrum of the industry, including manufacturers and processors.

The application deadline to apply for the last remaining spots is Sept. 30, Herrera said.

Herrera didn’t know when the campus will officially open for business.

“There’s no way to say when they will be up and operating,” she said.

Co-owner of Siteline Architecture, Richard Baker, has been designing a renovation of two buildings on the campus to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Baker said his company will likely get a permit this month to begin construction the first week of October. The owner hopes to be finished by early 2020.

TENANT PERSPECTIVE

Robb White has been looking for a commercial space to park his business for some time.

The founder and CEO of SpOILed Patients Collective, a cannabis oil manufacturing company, said he’s worked in the industry for 10 years and has wanted to stay in Nevada County, the place he calls home.

“We’re going to bring some really exciting things to the market,” he said.

When he gets settled on the campus, White said he wants to hire 10 employees in his over 2,000-square-foot space that previously included the South Yuba Club pool.

White’s company works to de-wax cannabis products, creating a liquid substance that can be vaped, smoked, used topically and more.

During production, the SpOILed Patients Collective keeps the entire plant whole, not removing or adding anything, “so it can be the purest form,” said White.

The founder hopes to open shop on the campus by the first of the year.

Hezekiah Allen, CEO of Emerald Grown, said he was one of the first tenants to sign a deal in May, and that he’s excited to operate in the space.

“The city is great to work with,” said Allen, the former executive director of the California Growers Association. “It’s a great community.”

Emerald Grown is an umbrella agricultural cooperative consisting of different cannabis farms that are themselves cooperatives.

Allen said his cooperative plans to do things that won’t be conducted on farms, including drying, trimming, sorting and grating.

Part of Allen’s goal is to add value to farmers’ products and preserve the Nevada County cannabis industry.

“California growers have been sustaining this market for many decades,” he said.

Like White, Allen said he wants to be open by the start of the new year.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.