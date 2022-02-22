Coming home: Nevada Union valedictorian returns to direct city government

New Nevada City Manager Sean Grayson has come home after working in Southern California at jobs including firefighting and city management.

Photo: Elias Funez

When Sean Grayson was young, his parents moved to Nevada City from Michigan.

His father had trained as an electrical engineer before being hired in the computer sector. Grayson would visit his father at work. There he got to learn how to reload the tractor paper on continuous feed printers and clean dust from the large tape drives, when computers were the size of small cars.

His father was a referee when Grayson played in the Gold Country Soccer League, coached him as a wrestler first in primary school and then as a supporter when he transitioned to high school and freestyle wrestling.

“My father’s guidance helped find a career and dedicate myself to it,” he said.

Now, Grayson is the new city manager of Nevada City — a place he sees at the crossroads of history and progress.

That’s one reason why he’s come home.

The Nevada Union High School graduate and former long-time resident has served as fire chief and interim city manager of Rialto. He’ll now head the management of Nevada City after receiving the unanimous support of the City Council.

Nevada City Manager Sean Grayson is ready to lead the city and has the support of the City Council.

Photo: Elias Funez

According to Grayson, the city has experienced an evolution of businesses while maintaining an eclectic mix of merchants and restaurants both loved by community and tourists.

“As we rise from the pandemic you’ll see new technology businesses, hospitality, and recreation businesses join the roster of tremendous businesses already in the city,” he said.

The pandemic had an impact on civic events. The Nevada City Film Festival was virtual last year. Additionally, the Constitution Day parade, which Grayson attended every year as a child, was canceled.

“It really resonated with me, and their two-year hiatus was certainly a loss,” he said. “And the Revolutionary War living history at Pioneer Park, we’d see how things were made in that day — a blacksmith making horseshoes, a doctor showed how medicine was done then, it all aligned with the city’s deep historical roots.”

Now, Grayson is looking forward to the city’s challenges. That includes parking.

“Parking is a contemporary issue throughout the city,” he said. “This has been a continuous evolution. From horse hitches to electric vehicles, the city’s parking has evolved over time. I believe we’ll see a variety of options to match the parking needs of the community.”

Parking isn’t the only aspect of the city that’s evolved over the years. Grayson pointed to the changing face of downtown.

“It’s really neat to see the National Hotel remodeled,” he added. “Not that it was bad, but it’s beautiful now, especially (the restaurant) Lola and the National Bar. The Fur Traders has been on Broad Street as long as I can remember and always had a connection to the fur trade. But something new, Fable Coffee, and it went into a business that was a coffee shop. It’s a great old building, wonderful aesthetics. And you can look out a bay window onto Broad Street.”

City infrastructure is aging. Identifying appropriate infrastructure projects through an economic strategic plan, and explaining to the public how spending can align with community expectations, is one way to raise revenue.

“But what I hear most is, have the police and fire departments and city manager be engaged as much as possible to hear the hopes and desires of residents and businesses who are already invested in the community,” he said. “Public service is a team sport and Nevada City employees do it all — from policing, fighting fire, water delivery to plowing snow, planning new homes and maintaining the historical district. Supporting and building that team so that it can continue to provide service to the community is a part of the job. I am grateful that I will have the opportunity to work closely with all of them.”

NEW POLICE CHIEF

Grayson has praise for the job interim City Manager Joan Phillipe has done, noting how the pandemic threatened to derail some businesses during her tenure.

“It is a matter of finding the appropriate mix that dovetails well with tourism and recreation,” he said. “The city got hit hard by COVID, but as that evolves business will rejuvenate.”

He also praised Phillipe and the council for retaining the city’s police force despite criticism stemming from the Aug. 9, 2020, protests that erupted in violence. Some people argued police services should be contracted out. However, if police powers were lost by fully contracting out — an option Mayor Duane Strawser said was never on the table — the city would in a sense have lost a part of its distinctive identity. It would have no firm handle on its standard of policing.

After the events of August 2020, interim Police Chief Ted Stec led an investigation that resulted in an evaluation. That report states officers are drawn to Nevada City because of its uniqueness,. However, Stec said, they’re thinly spread. The city is authorized to have 12 officers, including the chief. It currently has an interim chief, two sergeants and four patrol officers.

Vice Mayor Doug Fleming said Grayson arrived with vast experience and skillsets that Nevada City needs.

“He comes with a background as a successful fire chief, as well as an interim city manager,” Fleming said. “With the current challenges the city has regarding fire safety and vegetation management, he will be able to provide an experienced focus on what the city needs to do to address these issues. He also has ample experience with strategic planning which the city is in the process of conducting. I love his grant focus, and I know he will be able to help us secure more grant funding for many of the big ticket items needing funding.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com