‘Come together’: Protesters oppose Idaho-Maryland Mine

Gail Johnson Vaughan looks forward to frequent visits from her 10-year-old grandson to show off her property where she lives on Colfax Avenue.

“We’re just 1,000 feet from Rise Gold’s mineral rights land,” she said. “A primary reason to oppose the mine reopening is that my grandson wants to have his grandchildren see how beautiful it is here. And he loves drinking the well water, and we have a lots of concerns about the preservation of our wells.”

Some 50 people attended a Sunday protest against the Idaho-Maryland Mine at the Brunswick Gate of the mine on Wood Rose Way.

Vaughan questions the completeness of the draft environmental impact report.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented 20-year drought, so how can we use past assumptions on the viability of our wells?” she asked. “An adequate DEIR will test a variety of assumptions, including those not made by interested parties.”

A public meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday on the draft EIR at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

Mike Shea lives 2,000 feet from the mine entrance on Brunswick Road. He claims the mine will harm wildlife living in the area.

“The studies for the DEIR were paid for by Rise Gold, so it’s a biased study,” he said.

Ben Mossman, president of Rise Grass Valley, has said of the report, “The results of the county’s independent study and analysis of the project speak for themselves; there are no significant impacts to water quality, groundwater, air quality, or the natural environment,” wrote Mossman.

Itara O’Connell, organizer of the rally, said the land has plenty of uses other than a mine.

“We could use it for housing, a community center or other types of businesses that create more jobs than a mine,“ O’Connell said ”Rise says there will be good jobs, truck drivers. And that’s a big thing with me. All these trucks coming and going, every 10 minutes, 16 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Trucks will make up to 100 trips a day, averaging 50, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Jarryd Gonzales, public relations and communications representative of Rise Gold Corp., has said there are a projected 312 jobs connected with the mine. Of those jobs, 213 are estimated to be local hires. Additionally, the mine’s contribution to state and federal taxes lessens the burden on local taxpayers.

Martha Turner, another mine opponent, said a reopened mine will destroy the quality of life in the county.

“How amazing to see a nonpartisan effort come together,” she said of Sunday’s protest. “We must all breathe the same air, and we all care for the future of our children.”

William Roller is a staff writer for The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com

Opponents of reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine rallied at the Brunswick Gate on Sunday.

William Roller

Mine protesters were accompanied by the beat of a drum.

William Roller

From left, Shirley Osgood and Itara O’Connell at the Sunday afternoon protest.

William Roller