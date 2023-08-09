Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 60-member Nevada County Concert Band invites you to attend our Pops Concert at the Fair, taking place at Pine Tree Stage at the Nevada County Fairground, on Saturday August 12, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Theme: “Pops Concert at the Fair” and the fairgrounds has been called “California’s Most Beautiful Fairgrounds”.
You’ll hear toe-tapping marches, selections from Les Misérables, favorites from the Beatles, and more. By the way, listening to live music is a great way to restore and lift your spirit.
The concert is free with a Fair Admission ticket, open to the public, accessible, and perfect for families. Take a break from the many fair activities, and sit in the shade with nearby access to Treat Street. Invite your friends, family, neighbors, and clubs to meet you at Pine Tree Stage for musical fun with your hometown band.
Pioneer Park Picnic Pops Concert #3
Pioneer Park, Nevada City
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Labor Day Picnic Pops Concert
(for Lake Wildwood residents only) Bugler Cove, Penn Valley
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Constitution Day Pops Concert
Pine Street (closed to traffic), downtown Nevada City