Nevada County Concert Band at the Fair

The Nevada County Concert Band will be playing the Pine Tree Stage during the fair on Saturday, August 12 at at 5:00 p.m.

 Courtesy Photo

Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 60-member Nevada County Concert Band invites you to attend our Pops Concert at the Fair, taking place at Pine Tree Stage at the Nevada County Fairground, on Saturday August 12, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Theme: “Pops Concert at the Fair” and the fairgrounds has been called “California’s Most Beautiful Fairgrounds”.